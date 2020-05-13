CryptoPing (PING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,458.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $202,272.44 and $1,458.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02074936 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00177838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00040930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.