Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 219 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
CULP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.
Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,645. Culp has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.84.
Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Culp’s payout ratio is 102.44%.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.
