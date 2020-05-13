Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 219 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CULP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 97,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 81,631 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Culp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,354,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 809,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,645. Culp has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Culp’s payout ratio is 102.44%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

