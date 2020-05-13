CVCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $366,633.13 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $366,633.13 and approximately $13,008.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.45 or 0.02049746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00086988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00174360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

