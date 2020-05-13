Darrell & King LLC Invests $222,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $31.65. 11,622,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,502,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.