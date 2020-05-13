Darrell & King LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 4.7% of Darrell & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,460. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

