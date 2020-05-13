Darrell & King LLC Purchases Shares of 158,926 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,908,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 7.2% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.31. 17,749,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,940,158. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

