DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.90

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DEMANT A S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.13.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

