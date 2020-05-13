Deutsche Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €120.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.25 ($135.17).

LEG Immobilien stock traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €110.14 ($128.07). The stock had a trading volume of 179,628 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €101.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.75. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

