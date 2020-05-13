Deutsche Bank Increases AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $98.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $93.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABC. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.15. 1,515,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.