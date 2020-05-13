Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Up 19.5% on Strong Earnings

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares shot up 19.5% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.73, 282,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,138,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

DFFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.81.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

