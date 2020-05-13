Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Posts Earnings Results

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Diodes updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,160.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,763 shares of company stock worth $4,337,559 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

