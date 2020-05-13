DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Rational (FRA:RAA)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($465.12) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €497.00 ($577.91) target price on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($523.26) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) target price on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($550.00) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €473.50 ($550.58).

Get Rational alerts:

RAA stock traded down €14.80 ($17.21) on Tuesday, reaching €428.60 ($498.37). 13,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €466.19 and a 200-day moving average of €620.53. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.