Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the bank on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

EBMT opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBMT. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

