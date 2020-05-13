Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 12,907 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,483. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.67 and a 200-day moving average of $387.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

