Eagle Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,863,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,902. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

