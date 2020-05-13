EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Hits $509,051.33

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $509,051.33 and approximately $31,999.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.90 or 0.03561370 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00055325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031297 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001850 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

