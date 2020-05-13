Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given $15.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) have received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 82 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE AKO.B traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,646. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $696.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.