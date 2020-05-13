Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 1,850 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $123.70. 624,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.64. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

