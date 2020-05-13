Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 335 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.95. 321,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.24 and its 200-day moving average is $242.36. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.71.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

