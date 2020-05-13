Employers Holdings Inc. Buys 770 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Employers Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 231,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.94. 3,900,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

