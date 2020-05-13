Employers Holdings Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,711,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

