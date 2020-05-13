Employers Holdings Inc. Has $852,000 Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. 10,769,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,292,791. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

