Employers Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

BMY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,739,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

