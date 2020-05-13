Employers Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.21. 2,227,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

