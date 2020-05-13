Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 2,245 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Employers Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.63. 1,309,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.