Employers Holdings Inc. Sells 3,605 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

NYSE DE traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, reaching $130.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,954. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.23. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

