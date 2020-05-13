Employers Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 910,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,514,465. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

