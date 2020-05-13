Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 201.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 51,418 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. 4,227,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.