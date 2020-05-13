EncryptoTel [WAVES] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $231.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $315,324.59 and $231.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02074936 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00177838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00040930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.