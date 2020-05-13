Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Enviva Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 154.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 165.9%.

Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,160. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -549.83 and a beta of 1.26. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 1.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

