Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $1.34. Essent Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 64.46%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an “above average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,554.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 783,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,557. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

