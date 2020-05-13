Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.24. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

