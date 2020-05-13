Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 2,722 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,095. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

