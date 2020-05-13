Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 224 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

