Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.11. 2,926,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The firm has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

