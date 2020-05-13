Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.7% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,909,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

