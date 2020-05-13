Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 3,753 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $77.90. 5,970,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.