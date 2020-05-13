Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 904,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.