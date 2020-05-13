Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.86. 15,014,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,588,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

