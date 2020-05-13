Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 399 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,636,000 after purchasing an additional 722,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. 2,396,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Cfra boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

