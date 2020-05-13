Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $4.79. Everi shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 59,332 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Everi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.69.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Everi by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Everi by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Everi by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

