Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Insider Sells $281,394.80 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. 4,332,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

