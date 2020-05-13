Federal Signal Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Federal Signal stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson bought 3,266 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,266 shares of company stock valued at $266,882. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

