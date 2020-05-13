Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stake Increased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 707,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,178,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 221,001 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000.

FHLC stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. 280,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,603. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43.

