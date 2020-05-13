FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 2,130 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.80. The company had a trading volume of 202,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,557. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.59. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

