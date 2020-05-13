FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,765 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 755,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

