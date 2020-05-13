FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $40.21 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.5% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $40,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $9.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

