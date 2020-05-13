FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 1,420 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 236,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 563,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,573. The company has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.