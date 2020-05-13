FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after acquiring an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,290. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.30.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

