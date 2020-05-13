FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,057 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after buying an additional 1,905,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,386,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,579,000 after acquiring an additional 392,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,230,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 677,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,579. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

